UFC President Dana White: 'America needs a strong leader' and Trump is 'the guy'

UFC president Dana White believes former President Trump is one of toughest guys he’s ever met and that makes him the best person to become the next President of the United States.

White, who introduced Trump at the Republican National Convention last month, appeared on Fox News’ "Hannity" on Friday night to talk about his support for the GOP candidate, praising his resilience in the face of an assassination attempt.

"America needs a strong leader and the world needs a strong America, and he’s the guy," White told the Fox News Channel host.

The UFC head began by marveling at how Trump reacted to being shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. He said, "Every man thinks they’re some level of tough guy, right? You don’t find out who the real tough guys are, until tough guy stuff happens. When they shot at him, his reaction to being shot at was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen."

"He’s one of the most resilient, toughest human beings on the planet, and contrary to what the narrative is and what everybody would like you to believe, he’s one of the best guys you will ever meet," White declared.

White, who has been close friends with the former president for years now and one of his biggest supporters, recounted the phone call he had with Trump shortly after the assassination attempt.

"When I landed in Italy, I talked to him after he just got back from the hospital and this guy is – unfazed. I mean, he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever known," White said, adding that when it comes to "real leadership" for Americans, "he is the guy."

In addition to talking about the former president’s toughness, White discussed his new fighting competition, called "Power Slap." Power Slap pits athletes in one-on-one slap battles where they try to knock each other out with fierce slaps to their opponent’s head.

"Behind The Slap" is available on Fox Nation and gives a behind-the-scenes look at how this up-and-coming sport works, and why White and his team chose to turn it into an official sporting event.

He is so confident in the sport’s appeal, that he told Hannity he believes it will overtake the UFC in popularity.

"Remember I told you this here today: this will be bigger than the UFC. I mean, we’ve only been doing this 18 months… In 18 months, we have 17 million followers. We have 8 billion views on social in 18 months. We have more Instagram followers than every Major League Baseball team, every NHL team and 30 of 32 NFL teams."

"This thing is an absolute juggernaut," White declared, adding that it’s the "most successful thing I’ve been a part of in such a short amount of time."

