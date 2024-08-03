Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

UFC President Dana White: 'America needs a strong leader' and Trump is 'the guy'

White also promoted his new contact sport 'Power Slap' and the Fox Nation show going behind the scenes

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Dana White: 'America needs a strong leader, Trump is the guy' Video

Dana White: 'America needs a strong leader, Trump is the guy'

UFC president Dana White joins 'Hannity' and shares why Power Slap is the 'most successful' project he's been a part of.

UFC president Dana White believes former President Trump is one of toughest guys he’s ever met and that makes him the best person to become the next President of the United States.

White, who introduced Trump at the Republican National Convention last month, appeared on Fox News’ "Hannity" on Friday night to talk about his support for the GOP candidate, praising his resilience in the face of an assassination attempt. 

"America needs a strong leader and the world needs a strong America, and he’s the guy," White told the Fox News Channel host

UFC STAR DUSTIN POIRIER SAYS IT WOULD BE 'INCREDIBLE' TO SEE MMA IN OLYMPICS

Dana White on Hannity

UFC President Dana White talked about former President Trump being the "one of the toughest" people hes ever known. (Fox News Channel)

The UFC head began by marveling at how Trump reacted to being shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. He said, "Every man thinks they’re some level of tough guy, right? You don’t find out who the real tough guys are, until tough guy stuff happens. When they shot at him, his reaction to being shot at was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen."

"He’s one of the most resilient, toughest human beings on the planet, and contrary to what the narrative is and what everybody would like you to believe, he’s one of the best guys you will ever meet," White declared.

White, who has been close friends with the former president for years now and one of his biggest supporters, recounted the phone call he had with Trump shortly after the assassination attempt. 

"When I landed in Italy, I talked to him after he just got back from the hospital and this guy is – unfazed. I mean, he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever known," White said, adding that when it comes to "real leadership" for Americans, "he is the guy."

TRUMP CLASHES WITH ABC NEWS REPORTER OVER 'NASTY QUESTION,' BLASTS 'FAKE NEWS NETWORK' DURING HEATED Q&A

Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots ring out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

In addition to talking about the former president’s toughness, White discussed his new fighting competition, called "Power Slap." Power Slap pits athletes in one-on-one slap battles where they try to knock each other out with fierce slaps to their opponent’s head.

"Behind The Slap" is available on Fox Nation and gives a behind-the-scenes look at how this up-and-coming sport works, and why White and his team chose to turn it into an official sporting event.

He is so confident in the sport’s appeal, that he told Hannity he believes it will overtake the UFC in popularity.

"Remember I told you this here today: this will be bigger than the UFC. I mean, we’ve only been doing this 18 months… In 18 months, we have 17 million followers. We have 8 billion views on social in 18 months. We have more Instagram followers than every Major League Baseball team, every NHL team and 30 of 32 NFL teams."

"This thing is an absolute juggernaut," White declared, adding that it’s the "most successful thing I’ve been a part of in such a short amount of time."

You can watch "Behind The Slap" on Fox Nation now

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 