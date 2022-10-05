UCLA Professor Gordon Klein speaks out on putting a stop to college campus coddling

UCLA Professor Gordon Klein decried the generational decline in academia, namely that many students have "learned to get by" and have "entitlement" to good grades on "The Ingraham Angle."

GORDON KLEIN: We have a coddled generation. We have a group of people who have learned to get by, whether it was due to COVID, whether it's due to civil unrest, whether they want to blame it on a solar eclipse — who knows what they're going to blame it on? They believe they have an entitlement to good grades and the lack of studying. We can track that because the extent you teach remotely, you get a printout if you desire at how many minutes some students spend with your class. One of my colleagues yesterday said he marked and observed a student who was complaining about their grade that they had attended precisely nine minutes for the entire academic period.

You know, I never noticed that I created mental disorders of a unique nature, ergo PTSD. No, we get criticized. I've been criticized as a white male who believes in the culture of rigor. I thought that UCLA is renowned nationwide and gets the accolade as the number one public university in America. We're supposed to get there and stay there due to a culture of rigor, which was built up over 100 years, and we are disintegrating before your very eyes.

