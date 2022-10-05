Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

UCLA Professor Gordon Klein speaks out on putting a stop to college campus coddling

He says it's 'entitlement to good grades'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gordon Klein: We have a coddled generation Video

Gordon Klein: We have a coddled generation

UCLA Professor Gordon Klein and Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk discuss how to put a stop to college campus coddling on Tuesday's 'The Ingraham Angle.'

UCLA Professor Gordon Klein decried the generational decline in academia, namely that many students have "learned to get by" and have "entitlement" to good grades on "The Ingraham Angle."

GORDON KLEIN: We have a coddled generation. We have a group of people who have learned to get by, whether it was due to COVID, whether it's due to civil unrest, whether they want to blame it on a solar eclipse — who knows what they're going to blame it on? They believe they have an entitlement to good grades and the lack of studying. We can track that because the extent you teach remotely, you get a printout if you desire at how many minutes some students spend with your class. One of my colleagues yesterday said he marked and observed a student who was complaining about their grade that they had attended precisely nine minutes for the entire academic period. 

NYU FIRES CHEMISTRY PROFESSOR AFTER STUDENTS SIGN PETITION COMPLAINING THAT HIS CLASS IS TOO DIFFICULT

You know, I never noticed that I created mental disorders of a unique nature, ergo PTSD. No, we get criticized. I've been criticized as a white male who believes in the culture of rigor. I thought that UCLA is renowned nationwide and gets the accolade as the number one public university in America. We're supposed to get there and stay there due to a culture of rigor, which was built up over 100 years, and we are disintegrating before your very eyes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Introducing Generation C. for coddling! Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.