Tyrus: This is why we need term limits so bad

Tyrus discusses with Greg Gutfeld and guests if Nancy Pelosi might want to become an ambassador to Italy should the Republicans regain the House in the fall on "Gutfeld!"⁠⁠

TYRUS: There's a lot of upsides to going to Italy, like being for a husband, being the town drunk is fashionable. Yeah. He can walk around with his glass of wine and be like, Oh, he's so cute. Just don't let him drive. You know? But this is the problem. This is why we need term limits so bad. She is going to be in some office fleecing taxpayers for some salary till she dies. And even when she dies, somebody will still be voting for her. Right. This is the problem with Paul. It's the only job. And I'm not age-shaming here, especially from my little fan base. But listen, if you are a 95-year-old bus driver, they're going to send you home. Yes, exactly. If you're a 95-year-old senator, they're going to ask you to solve world problems in between naps and applesauce. Unbelievable. Listen, you might be a spry 95-year-old, but I'm guessing there's a 60-year-old or 50-year-old, they'll probably a little better prepared.

