Tyrus: When the administration's only victories are changing names and adding genders, it doesn't help

Tyrus talks why many are concerned about the way the country is going

Tyrus discusses how the Biden administration's only victories are adding genders and changing names, it contributes to why many people are concerned about the direction of the country on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: YOUR PRIORITIES DON'T MATTER TO THE GOVERNMENT OR MEDIA

TYRUS: Real quick, the reason why people saying the country's going the other way. When you have an administration whose only victories are changing names and adding genders, that doesn't really help with anything else. And the latest one, they said that it was pregnant person. Remember that brilliant idea? Then they decided to change their mind and let us know that it's going to go back to pregnant woman as if everyone here changed. It's just it was up there with New Coke and CNN Plus, the pregnant person. So that's probably why a lot of people are a little concerned about the way things are going. 

