Twitter users scorch Biden administration for inviting drag queen to White House: 'It's a slap in the face'

Conservatives on Twitter torched the Biden Administration after it invited a drag queen to the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House on Tuesday.

Anti-cop drag queen Marti Gould Cummings was invited to attend the bill signing ceremony.

"To be a non binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen," Cummings tweeted. "Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel."

Last week, the House passed the legislation , which mandates the federal government recognizes same-sex marriages in states where marriages are legal, in a 258-169 vote that included 29 Republican votes. Days earlier, the Senate passed the bill in a 61-36 vote, that included 13 Republican senators.

SAM BRINTON, NONBINARY BIDEN OFFICIAL, STOLE JEWELRY WORTH $1,700 IN SECOND LUGGAGE THEFT: POLICE

Prior to being invite to the White House, Cummings made several controversial statements like "f--- the police," and "anyone who thinks drag isn’t for children is wrong." Cummings has since turned their social media accounts to private.

Conservatives were disturbed by the controversial performer’s inclusion at the White House and blasted President Biden and Republican lawmakers who voted for the law.

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren noted that there is a pattern among the Biden administration associating with controversial figures.

"Biden invited an anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House because apparently the suitcase snatcher wasn’t available…," she tweeted.

Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk commented, "Joe Biden has invited a drag queen who dances for children to the White House to participate in the bill signing for ‘The Respect for Marriage Act.’ This isn't respect for marriage, it's a slap in the face, and that's exactly what it's intended to be."

LibsOfTikTok, an account famous for sharing videos from progressive activists, shared images of the performer interacting with children.

"Biden invited a drag queen to the White House today for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. This drag queen performs and puts on shows for kids. The Biden admin encourages this," the account tweeted.

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch tweeted a link to a music video from Cummings, titled "Show Me Your Dick" and asked, "Did your invited guest perform his hit[?]"

BIDEN TO SIGN SAME-SEX MARRIAGE BILL DESPITE CONCERNS BY SOME PROGRESSIVES

The Federalist executive editor Joy Pullman named and shamed multiple Republicans for their involvement with the legislation.

"Republicans like @ToddYoungIN, @MittRomney, @joniernst, and @RoyBlunt voted for this bill," she tweeted. "They all knew what the White House says openly: It's about normalizing strangers showing sex to kids. The so-called exceptions were lies. They shd be kicked from the GOP & straight to hell."

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey slammed GOP leaders as well.

"Hahaha lol @ all the principled conservatives & Christians who believed this bill is nothing more than a simple declaration of respect for gay marriage," she wrote. "How does it feel to be duped literally constantly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Twitter account representing the Republican Party of Arizona condemned the event.

"Another day of the Biden Admin doing everything they can to NOT help the American people," it tweeted.