Twitter skewers vandals who threw black paint on famous painting in Austria: ‘Jail isn’t enough’

Twitter users expressed shock and outrage as climate activists attempted to destroy another art masterpiece in the name of saving the environment.

On Tuesday, members of climate activist group "Last Generation" threw what observers described as "black, oily liquid" on Gustav Klimt’s painting, "Death and Life," at the Leopold Museum in Vienne, Austria.

A video of the incident showed two activists approach the famous painting and one toss the black liquid across the face of the image. The activist who threw the liquid then turned to stunned observers and rattled off a speech on ending the use of fossil fuels.

The other activist could be seen trying to glue themselves to the painting in an apparent attempt to make it harder for security to remove them. Footage showed one member of security intervening, somewhat struggling to remove the paint thrower from the premises as he continued to shout climate change propaganda.

The attempted vandalism in Vienna is just the latest in a string of high-profile climate change demonstrations against priceless works of art. Recently, one of Van Gogh’s masterpieces in England had a can of Tomato soup poured over it by climate activists.

Thankfully these artworks have been covered by protective barriers, preventing their destruction by these stunts.

Still, the spectacle outraged social media users. Critics on Twitter expressed their anger with these vandals.

Conservative actor James Woods remarked, "You misspelled ‘Terrorists...’"

Conservative film critic Christian Toto addressed Hollywood, tweeting, "Hello, Hollywood activists ... you might wanna stand up for art sooner or later."

Breitbart reporter Chris Tomlinson noted a double standard on display with this stunt. He tweeted, "Activists who engaged in peaceful protests against mass migration in Vienna were hounded by the entire force of the state, these idiots will probably get a medal from President Van der Bellen."

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong commented on the clip, "Jail isn't enough."

Washington Examiner contributor Harry Khachatrian shared his idea on how to handle these protesters, saying, "They should enforce mandatory minimum prison sentences of 25 years without parole for vandalism and see how often this happens again."

Radio host Grace Curley tweeted, "Let's stop calling these people ‘environmental activists’ and start calling them vandals."

The Post Millennial editor-in-chief Libby Emmons demanded, "Keep these f------ out of museums. They hate art and they hate humanity."

Mediaite editor Caleb Howe called the vandals "the same thing as ISIS."