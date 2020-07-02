Twitter says it will to add an 'edit button' when 'everyone wears a mask'

Twitter suggested on Thursday that an edit button could be included on the platform when "everyone" takes stronger action in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the biggest demands from Twitter users is the inclusion of an edit button, which could help those who accidentally send tweets filled with pesky typos.

While the tech giant continues to add various features to the platform, none have been the highly-desired edit button.

Twitter, however, offered a glimmer of hope for its users.

"You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask," Twitter said.

Twitter comms later added, "Everyone means EVERYONE."

Many Twitter users took the tweet to urge others to wear masks while others pessimistically expressed that there will never be an edit button because not everyone will wear a mask.

"Ok, Twitter has now given me one reason not to wear a mask," columnist Doug Saunders reacted.

"So you're telling me there's a chance," Twitter user DansGaming shared a gif of the classic Jim Carrey quote from the film "Dumb and Dumber."

"Ok, I’m going to stop wearing a mask then because an edit button would be utter chaos and everyone at Twitter has always known it," journalist Michael Tracey jokingly challenged the tech giant as other critics opposed to the edit button.

