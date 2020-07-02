MSNBC's Rachel Maddow predicted that June's jobs report would be 'absolutely terrible'

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow may have read the tea leaves wrong as she boldly predicted that June's jobs report would be "absolutely terrible."

Ahead of the release of the latest jobs report, which showed that 4.8 million jobs were added to the U.S. economy last month, the liberal icon offered a dire warning at the end of her show Wednesday night.

"Because Friday is the federal holiday honoring the Fourth of July, we're actually gonna get the jobless numbers, the unemployment for the month of June a day earlier than we would otherwise expect them," Maddow told her viewers. "Brace yourself. It's going to be absolutely terrible, but we should have those as of tomorrow morning."

Well, the jobs report wasn't "absolutely terrible" after all. The nearly 5 million jobs that were added resulted in the unemployment rate dropping to 11.1 percent from the previous 13.3 percent. Economists expected the rate would be 12.3 percent with an increase of just 3 million jobs amid the recovery from the shutdowns brought upon by the coronavirus outbreak.

Maddow emerged as MSNBC's biggest star amid the Russia investigation, almost exclusively dedicating her primetime show on the latest developments she suggested would lead to evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

However, ever since Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded his investigation, Maddow's ratings have plummeted.“The Rachel Maddow Show,” which is MSNBC's most-watched program, finished the month of May behind five different Fox News programs in total viewership, including non-primetime shows “The Five” and “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

Maddow’s performance in May was even more alarming among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, where she averaged 455,000 viewers to finish tied for No. 7 in cable news, behind five different Fox News shows and even one program on MSNBC’s fellow liberal network CNN.

Maddow has been outside the top five cable news programs among total viewers and outside the top six in the demo for four consecutive months. Maddow has shed demo viewers for three straight months at the same time America has seen an unprecedented news cycle filled with everything from a global pandemic to rampant joblessness to the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody.

