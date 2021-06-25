Turley: George Floyd case observers should find 22 years for Chauvin 'a fair sentence'
'In an ordinary case, the sentence would come down about 150 months', Turley said in part.
George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley said Friday on "The Story" that the 22.5-year sentence handed down by Hennepin County, Minn., Judge Peter Cahill on former Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the second-degree murder of George Floyd is a "fair" outcome.
TURLEY: In an ordinary case, the sentence would come down about 150 months or 12 & 1/2 years. [Cahill] said he was tacking on about 10 years due to some of the aggravating factors.
The ultimate weight of the sentence is a little bit lower than people were expecting. There were many asking for 30-year sentence. Many others expected it to be around 25, this is well within the range that I think most courts would have ended up in terms of the enhancements due to the aggravating factors.
…
What the court is saying is you need to go well above the sort of baseline for this type of offense. Ten years is a hefty amount of time. I think a lot of people would find this to be a fair sentence.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: