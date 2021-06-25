Turley: George Floyd case observers should find 22 years for Chauvin 'a fair sentence'

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley said Friday on "The Story" that the 22.5-year sentence handed down by Hennepin County, Minn., Judge Peter Cahill on former Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the second-degree murder of George Floyd is a "fair" outcome.

TURLEY: In an ordinary case, the sentence would come down about 150 months or 12 & 1/2 years. [Cahill] said he was tacking on about 10 years due to some of the aggravating factors.

The ultimate weight of the sentence is a little bit lower than people were expecting. There were many asking for 30-year sentence. Many others expected it to be around 25, this is well within the range that I think most courts would have ended up in terms of the enhancements due to the aggravating factors.

…

What the court is saying is you need to go well above the sort of baseline for this type of offense. Ten years is a hefty amount of time. I think a lot of people would find this to be a fair sentence.

