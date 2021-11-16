Expand / Collapse search
Tucker: The DOJ's political agenda is becoming clear

Tucker Carlson said Democrats see BLM New York leader Hawk Newsome as 'their own personal militia that they don't restrain'

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Parental rights advocate Maud Maron contrasts the DOJ's 'enthusiasm for prosecuting parents' with its silence on a BLM leader's violent threats.

Parental rights advocate Maud Maron said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the Department of Justice’s "enthusiasm for prosecuting parents could not stand in any stronger opposition to [its] silence" on Black Lives Matter New York leader Hawk Newsome’s violent threats last week.

DAN BONGINO INTERVIEWS BLM ACTIVIST WHO THREATENED 'BLOOSHED' CLASH OVER RIOTING: 'ANSWER THE QUESTION!'

Maron said Attorney General Merrick Garland "doubled down" on the letter he wrote in response to the National School Boards Association’s letter comparing parents to domestic terrorists, showing an "enthusiasm for prosecuting parents [that] could not stand in any stronger opposition to the silence that we're hearing now." 

"When…activists who were rioting last summer in New York City are now telling our new Mayor-elect that if he implements the policies that he campaigned on - to get the rising violence in New York City in check - that if he implements those policies, there will be ‘fire,’ ‘riots’ and ‘bloodshed,’ that's their words," she continued. 

Fox News host Tucker Carlson responded, "It's almost like some people in authority consider lunatics like that, threatening violence, like their own personal militia that they don't restrain. They're sort of doing the bidding of a political party."

Maron highlighted the political double standard in which BLM rioting and looting in summer 2020 were downplayed as protests despite there being a "big difference between protests and riots."

Last Wednesday, Newsome did not take kindly to Adams’ promise to reinstate plainclothes anti-crime police officers. He vowed that "[t]here will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed" if the anti-crime units return. Garland has yet to acknowledge Newsome’s threats of violence. 

New evidence has emerged that following a memo from Garland’s Department of Justice last month, the FBI created a "threat tag" to track alleged threats against school officials. Carlson compared the practice to treating "parents as if they were domestic terrorists, like they’re ISIS."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.