Tucker Carlson makes the case for 'stop and frisk', says NYPD found illegal guns 'by the thousands'

Tucker Carlson took an in-depth look Friday at former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's controversial 'stop and frisk' policy, highlighting its impact beyond the current political headlines.

"Ever since he began his effort to buy the Democratic nomination, Michael Bloomberg has been attacked by all sides for the stop and frisk policies he used for 12 years as mayor of New York City," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host began.

'THROW THEM UP AGAINST THE WALL AND FRISK THEM': BLOOMBERG DEFENDS STOP AND FRISK IN NEW AUDIO

"The Trump campaign and its many surrogates have joined him in that they've partnered with the left to call Bloomberg a racist for stop and frisk," Carlson said. "That's understandable, of course. It's election season and every politician, every campaign, knows it's useful to attack an opponent where he's vulnerable."

"Politics aside, the only problem Bloomberg has with 'stop and frisk' is that he's apologizing for it," Carlson added. "'Stop and frisk' isn't racist."

In a recently resurfaced 2015 speech, Bloomberg said that "stop and frisk" targeted young minorities whom cops had to throw "up against the wall" to disarm, sparking criticism from his political rivals.

Carlson made the case for the policy, but not Bloomberg's comments.

"Even as crime fell in the city, the most dangerous parts of New York were still filled with volatile young men, many of them gang members carrying illegal guns," Carlson said. "'Stop and frisk' found those guns by the thousands while gang members learned to leave their illegal weapons at home if they didn't want to go to jail."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson blasted Democrats for working against the policy.

"It's so funny because the essence of 'stop and frisk' was taking legal guns off the streets, something Democrats say they're for," Carlson said. "But now they just want to take your guns out of your closet because you didn't vote for them."

"All Americans deserve to live in a safe, clean, law-abiding, pleasant country," Carlson added.