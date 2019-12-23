Tucker Carlson responds to Buttigieg, media lecture about Trump's Christian supporters

Tucker Carlson responded to left-wing criticisms of President Trump and his Evangelical Christian supporters Monday, singling out South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and a handful of cable news hosts.

Citing the Christmas season, Carlson asked his audience to think of what the image of a "sincere and faithful Christian" might look like. Turning to Buttigieg, he wondered aloud whether a "narcissistic former McKinsey consultant who passionately supports late-term abortion" might be that person.

"Indeed," Carlson said. "Buttigieg claims to be so faithful that he literally knows which political party God supports."

In recent remarks, Buttigieg claimed that Christian faith does not "require you to be a Republican -- especially in these times." During a debate this past July, he criticized "so-called conservative Christians" in the U.S. Senate who blocked a minimum wage hike bill.

"Scripture says whoever oppresses the poor taunts their maker," the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said. In other comments, he said that he could not "imagine" God belonging to the party "that sent the current president into the White House."

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Carlson said Buttigieg may seem like the most sincere Christian to many political reporters because they have "no clue."

Turning to CNN host Chris Cuomo, Carlson played a clip of him debating why Evangelicals could support Trump.

"The governor's brother explaine[d] to Christian writer Eric Metaxas that real Christians vote Democrat," Carlson remarked.

Cuomo, whose brother Andrew is the three-term Democratic governor of New York, asked Metaxas why he would support Trump -- whom he claimed has made a "mockery" of Christianity.

Metaxas disagreed with the sentiment, turning the question on the host and asked if Trump has made a mockery of Cuomo's Catholicism.

"If he said he were Catholic, yeah he does -- he does not practice humanity, he does not practice decency, he does not love mercy, he is intentionally unkind, he is mean to opponents," Cuomo responded.

Carlson later pointed to MSNBC host and civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, who recently claimed Trump supporters would "sell out" Jesus Christ to support their "shameless con man" of a president.

Carlson said the comments showed America has reached "peak Orwell" with Sharpton calling out a supposed "con man."

"The left presumes the right to lecture the people it despises for the sin of not voting for them," he said later in his monologue. "This may shock some Democrats but most Christians don't actually think they have a religious duty to be destroyed by people who hate them."

In an apparent nod to the approaching New Year, Carlson remarked, "Let's hope this brand of insanity dies with 2019."