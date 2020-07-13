Tucker fires back at AOC, says pols who support defunding police 'will never suffer the consequences

Tucker Carlson responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., during his opening monologue Monday after she told viewers during a recent virtual town hall that a community without police would look "like a suburb," reaffirming her support of the "defund the police" movement.

"Here’s something you probably didn’t know," Carlson said. "Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the voice of the street, actually grew up in an idyllic town 45 miles north of New York City. It’s called Yorktown Heights. You never know it from listening to her recent race-baiting but the population of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez' home is over 90 percent white.

"It’s not Queens," Carlson went on. "It’s a nice place. Yorktown Heights is so affluent and so peaceful, in fact, it doesn’t need its own police department. Instead, it relies on the 59-man force that protects the larger town [Yorktown] around it. This is the hood that spawned Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the country’s most privileged revolutionaries.

"She called herself Sandy Cortez back then. She imagined that every place could be just like Yorktown Heights if only we got rid of the police. Apparently, she still believes that."

Ocasio-Cortez made the remark after a viewer asked her about the troubling uptick in violent crimes across New York City.

After suggesting that the crime surge was caused by an increase in shoplifting from residents struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 30-year-old lawmaker declared: "When people ask me 'What does a world where we defund the police look like?', I tell them it looks like a suburb."

"It looks like a suburb ... unfortunately not everyone lives in a suburb as placid and protected the one Sandy Cortez grew up in," Carlson retorted.

"We know very well how it will end. More poor children will die. It will not affect [New York City Mayor] Bill de Blasio, though. His family will remain protected by armed security paid for by taxpayers. So will Sandy Cortez. So will Barack Obama. So will the rest of the politicians calling for taking away our protection. They will never suffer the consequences. That’s why they are for it."