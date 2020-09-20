Trump warns of mail-in balloting 'disaster,' slams governors as 'political hacks'

President Trump warned of election week chaos due to an unmanageable influx of mail-in ballots, and slammed governors touting the new measures in their states as "political hacks."

Trump said Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin" that there will be a "tremendous disruption" on Election Day due to confusion and potential fraud from the largely untested mode of voting.

"Look, they know it doesn’t work because there have been many races using this over the last 14, 15 months -- and I heard there was one yesterday or the day before yesterday, the ballots are so mixed up," he told host Mark Levin.

Levin walked Trump through a scenario in which the votes counted on Election Day project the incumbent to be reelected -- but that a chorus of objections and threats of litigation ensue that throw the tabulations into chaos.

"And they're going to say, no he’s not the winner. They're going to bring these lawsuits from the mail-in ballots. We saw them do this in California and other places," Levin said.

In the reverse, should Joe Biden be ahead on when the polls close on Election Day with masses of ballots outstanding, Levin predicted Democrats would label Trump a "dictator" if he failed to concede the race with so many potential supportive tallies still out in the mail.

"So either way they seem to be setting up a narrative. But aren’t they basically undermining the integrity of the electoral process?" Levin asked.

Trump told Levin that proof of such chaotic situations has already been seen in Paterson, N.J. and in New York City.

In the Paterson case, Democratic City Councilman Michael Jackson and three other men were charged with "criminal conduct involving mail-in ballots during the [May 12 special] election," according to a statement from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

In the New York case, which occurred in the congressional district encompassing Trump Tower, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and progressive primary opponent Suraj Patel were locked in a too-close-to-call race for nearly two months -- until Patel conceded last month, according to Reuters.

For his part, Trump has routinely drawn attention to his former congresswoman and her race during recent speeches.

Later in his interview with Levin, Trump said that mail-in voting has led to incidents of "missing" or fraudulent ballots.

"Now they have a new thing where they don’t want to verify signatures because that makes it easier ... so you don't have to verify a signature," he said.

The president also accused some Democratic governors of being "partisan" and "political hacks" who are trying to sway the election toward his opponent.

"It’s a very tough situation... You look at these governors and you look at -- I mean, I don’t want to insult anybody, but take a look at some of these governors that are in charge of the ballots -- beyond partisan -- in many cases political hacks," Trump said.

Trump added that he has no issue with traditional absentee balloting, in that it is "solicited," but that many states like New Jersey and Nevada are mailing ballots out unsolicited.

"When they just dump millions of ballots all over the country, it’s not going to work. It’s going to be a disaster. And they know it," he said of state officials. "[A]nd we’re talking about many millions of ballots. It’s going to be mayhem. It’s going to be bedlam, and this is what they want."