Social media companies' actions against Trump are 'election interference,' says Kellyanne Conway

When Facebook and Twitter block President Trump's posts on social media for alleged misinformation about the coronavirus, in addition to other conservatives, it is tantamount to "election interference," according to Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president.

Conway accused Big Tech of being anti-Trump with "selective engagement" by taking down Trump's posts, among other posts, including those by pro-life and pro-Second Amendment supporters, but leaving up calls to annihilate Israel by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader.

"Why do we have the Big Tech overlords telling us what is and is not legitimate on health matters?" Conway told "America's Newsroom" Thursday.

"Twitter, Facebook, many of the forums are already overly anti-Trump. I think what's happened is that the president has over 200 million followers on all of his social media platforms, he has used it in a way no other politician has used it," she said, "and they don't like that."

In addition to Facebook taking down Trump's post, Conway points to the political motivation behind the bans.

"I think what many of these tech companies are doing now to the president, to conservatives, the shadow banning, the censoring, the selective engagement, is election interference," she said.

On Wednesday, Liz Bourgeois, a Facebook spokesperson, said Trump's video was removed because it "includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation."

The move comes as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has faced increased scrutiny to crack down on misinformation since the 2016 election, with a long list of companies that have threatened to pull advertising on the platform.

Conway points out that the World Health Organization, a United Nations agency responsible for international public health, publicly claimed in January there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19, which is still posted on social media.

"We got three years worth of election security ... now we're going to do mail-in balloting, we're going to shut down the president's Twitter feed, at times Team Trump got shut down, yet the Ayatollah Khamenei is up," she said.

"The biggest lie of the last 10 years, said by Joe Biden, 'You can keep your plan, keep your doctor,'" Conway added. "That's probably in a tweet somewhere."