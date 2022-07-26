What Trump and Pence's potential clash for Republican nomination for POTUS represents: Trey Gowdy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Trey Gowdy explained the significance of former President Trump and former Vice President Pence's potential showdown for the Republican nomination for president Tuesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

PENCE SAYS HE AND TRUMP 'DIFFER ON FOCUS' DURING DC SPEECH

GOWDY: I would struggle to find two people with more different personalities than Mike Pence and Donald Trump. I served with Mike Pence. I think they were able to put their differences aside to win in 2016 and then to govern. But those differences were exacerbated on January the 6. I don't see it as Trump versus Mike Pence. I see it as, are you Trump and only Trump, or are you open to an alternative? Are you open to the idea that you can be conservative with a less active social media account? I just think right now Mike Pence is kind of the face of that other side. But you mentioned Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Mike Pompeo, Tommy Cotton, and there may be others.

