Huckabee: Trump's 'measured' approach on Iran is right, but media 'will never give him credit'

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee on Wednesday gave credit to President Trump for conducting military operations against Iran in a manner that’s aggressive, while not escalating tensions to the point of full-blown war.

“I think this president has taken the right approach. It’s measured, it’s targeted, it’s specific. The media will never give him credit for the fact that he’s been very thoughtful and careful,” Huckabee told “Fox & Friends.”

Huckabee’s comments came after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that the missile attacks targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq were "a slap in the face" to the United States.

Khamenei said the U.S. should leave the region, adding, “Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region,” Reuters reported.

Iran fired as many as 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq Wednesday, officials said, in a major retaliation by the rogue regime after a U.S. drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani last week.

President Trump tweeted a response late Tuesday evening that there were no American casualties so far.

Huckabee went on to say that the American people recognize that President Trump truly does not want a war with Iran.

"He is exactly who he presented himself to be as a candidate and as a president. He doesn’t want war, but he’s not going to let Americans just get killed and look away and act like it didn’t happen," Huckabee said.

“I think we want a president who fights for America but doesn’t get us in somebody else’s fight. He has been totally consistent with that and we ought to be grateful."