Former military intelligence analyst Velicovich: Iran missile launch doesn't warrant a response

Former military intelligence analyst Brett Velicovich said on Wednesday that Iran’s ballistic missile attacks targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq Wednesday do not warrant a response.

“I think the president should come out now and open up the window for negotiation -- for talks. I don’t think that this was something that was large enough for us to respond in kind but at the same time, I don’t know what the president is going to do,” Velicovich told “Fox & Friends.”

Serving as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Army, Velicovich participated in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER CALLS MISSILE STRIKE AT BASES A 'SLAP IN THE FACE,' WARNS IT'S NOT ENOUGH

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that the missile attacks targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq were "a slap in the face" to the United States.

Khamenei said the U.S. should leave the region, adding, “Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region,” Reuters reported.

Iran fired as many as 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq Wednesday, officials said, in a major retaliation by the rogue regime after a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

Ten missiles hit the Ain al-Asad Air Base, one missile hit a military base in Erbil and four missiles failed to hit their targets, according to a U.S. military spokesman for Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East. The attacks unfolded in two waves, about an hour apart.

Initial assessments showed "no U.S. casualties," a U.S. military official in Baghdad told Fox News.

Velicovich said that Trump has a lot of smart military commanders around him and that he is not leaning toward going to war.

“I hope that, in the end, this actually eases tensions but at the same time, puts Iranians on notice that they’re not untouchable," Velicovich said. "They cannot kill Americans with impunity,"