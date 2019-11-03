'Meet the Press' asked voters in early primary states about impeachment, saw little support

NBC News' "Meet the Press" took to the streets to ask voters in early primary states what they think of Democrats' efforts to impeach President Trump, and the results may be surprising.

"We went out and tried to find some voters to talk about impeachment. We had to bring it up to them, here’s what they told us," host Chuck Todd said before playing the montage Sunday.

"I think it's a waste of time," said Minnesota voter Jim Baird. "You have a bunch of kids fighting and not accomplishing what they are elected for."

New Hampshire voter Gary Chynoweth said Americans should rely on the country's system of checks and balances to resolve the issue fairly.

"I think we have a system of checks and balances, and the way it should work is that the House and the Senate should do what is set out in the Constitution," he said.

South Carolina voter Tracy Veillette said she read the transcript of Trump's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I read the document, and there was absolutely nothing concerning to me," she said. "From one President to another, it was absolutely appropriate."

When the political panel returned, New York Times reporter Helene Cooper challenged the validity of the montage and said appearances could be deceiving.

"I wonder who are all the voters that you're talking to," she said, "because I’m so inundated. Whenever anybody finds out I’m a reporter, all they want to ask me about is impeachment, and what’s going to happen?"

"I just wonder, you know... you could have gotten, like, 10 other people saying something completely different," Cooper added. "It is not as cacophonous out there in the rest of the country as it is here in Washington or in the big cities, I would imagine, but I sort of think that [impeachment's] still starting to rise."