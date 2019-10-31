Donna Brazile on impeachment vote: 'The president deserves due process'

President Trump deserves the benefit of due process and House Democrats will live up to their word and maintain a fair, impartial atmosphere moving forward on impeachment, Donna Brazile said on "Outnumbered Overtime" Thursday.

"Democrats understand what's at stake here. This is protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States of America," Brazile said.

"The president deserves due process and he will be given due process," she continued. "But those members of Congress took an oath of office to the Constitution. They didn't take it to their political party and they did not take it to the president."

Brazile said Democrats have been unfairly painted as obsessive about impeachment and blamed the lack of congressional action on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the GOP-controlled Senate.

"If you came down to Washington, D.C... you would find there are more than 200 bills sitting on Sen. McConnell's desk," she said earlier in the interview. "This is the hard work of not just Democrats but Republicans, too, that have passed legislation, very important legislation, that Sen. McConnell refused to take up in the United States Senate.

"So I don't buy their argument that the Democrats are sitting on their hands and they're infatuated," Brazile continued. "There are over 12 committees in the House. They are functioning, they are working."

She also said Democrats took no joy in initiating the impeachment inquiry against Trump and urged lawmakers to remain impartial.

"This is not a time -- as Nancy Pelosi said today, this is a solemn moment," she said. "No one is taking any joy in this... Let us make sure this process is fair."

"I'm not there as a cheerleader for impeachment," Brazile added. "I'm not a cheerleader for removal of office. I'm a cheerleader for the Constitution and making sure there's no foreign meddling in our election."