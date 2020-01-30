Trump: 'I have great confidence' some Democrats will vote to acquit in impeachment trial

President Trump told Fox News on Thursday night he has "great confidence" that some Senate Democrats will vote to acquit him of high crimes and misdemeanors following the conclusion of the impeachment trial, in an interview set to air in full on "Fox News @ Night."

"I got to watch a little bit," Trump told Fox News' Peter Doocy in Des Moines, Iowa, where he held a campaign rally Thursday. "It's very boring. I call it the impeachment hoax, and that's what it is, it's a hoax.

"It should have never taken place, should have never been allowed to happen, but I have great confidence in Republican senators and probably some Democrats, from what I understand, Peter."

Politico reported earlier this week that Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Doug Jones, D-Ala., were weighing whether to vote to acquit the president on at least one of the two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump spoke to Fox News as the question-and-answer portion of the trial drew to a close Thursday evening, potentially teeing up a closely watched vote sometime Friday on whether to call additional witnesses and seek additional documents. If that bid by Democrats were to fail, the Senate could vote to dismiss or hold final votes on the verdicts for both articles later that night.

