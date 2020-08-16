Trump to join 'Fox & Friends' Monday as Democratic National Convention kicks off

President Trump will join "Fox & Friends" for an exclusive interview on Monday as the Democratic National Convention kicks off and Republicans launch an effort to counter-program the four-day event.

The president and co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade are expected to discuss the latest news surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming election as dozens of top Democrats give speeches and voice their support for the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

The interview is expected to air during the 8 a.m. ET hour of “FOX & Friends.”

DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION SEES PARTY UNITY MISSION: KEEP 'RESTIVE' BERNIE SANDERS SUPPORTERS FROM BLOWING THIS

Trump’s interview with Fox News Channel’s morning show comes as his campaign launches a four-day advertising blitz, aggressively inundating digital platforms with front-page takeovers and banner ads, targeting more than just political programs.

As some of the most influential party leaders address the nation, the GOP plans to “outshine” the Democrats with its rapid response strategy, expanded digital operation, and on-the-ground campaigning in battleground states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president's appearance on the show will be the second this month, and comes just days after he sat down with Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo.

Trump has also conducted interviews recently with "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace, Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.