Trump discusses using military to expel illegal immigrants in second term: 'These aren't civilians'

Former President Trump plans to use the military to expel illegal immigrants if he wins the November election, the presumptive GOP nominee told TIME Magazine in an interview published Tuesday.

TIME also reported that the former president intends to reinstate the Remain in Mexico program, which required migrants to return to Mexico until their immigration hearings, and Title 42, a COVID-era policy that allowed border officials to turn away migrants due to health concerns. Other plans include resuming border wall construction and launching a widespread deportation effort.

The former president said he mostly wanted to use the National Guard to remove illegal immigrants.

"If they weren’t able to, then I’d use [other parts of] the military," Trump told TIME.

"Well, these aren’t civilians," he said, in response to TIME's question about the Posse Comitatus Act, which prevents the government from using the military to execute the law or act as a police force. "These are people that aren’t legally in our country."

The magazine also reported that the former president would call on local police to help handle migrants and would deny local governments funding if they choose not to comply with his policies.

"There’s a possibility that some won’t want to participate," Trump said. "And they won’t partake in the riches."

The Trump campaign pointed Fox News Digital to its website's "Agenda47" proposals on immigration.

Illegal immigration remains a top issue for voters in the upcoming election amid a record number of border crossings since President Biden took office.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe illegal immigration is a real crisis and not a media narrative, according to an Axios survey published April 25 and conducted by The Harris Poll. It also found that 51% of Americans would support mass deportations of illegal immigrants, including 42% of Democrats, 46% of independents and 68% of Republicans.

Trump also told TIME he would get Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia and return him home.

"The reporter should be released, and he will be released," Trump said. "I don’t know if he’s going to be released under [President] Biden. I would get him released."

TIME pressed Trump on why he hadn't already called for Gershkovich's release.

"I guess because I have so many other things I’m working on," Trump said.

