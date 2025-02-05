Trump campaign adviser reveals who was really behind setting up his iconic Joe Rogan interview

A campaign aide to President Donald Trump revealed who was really behind his iconic sit-down with podcast giant Joe Rogan ahead of the 2024 election.

On Thursday's installment of the "Ruthless" podcast, Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz discussed the media strategy that propelled his boss to victory in November.

"President Trump actually has smart and impressive kids," Bruesewitz said. "All of them had input on the podcasts and the strategy of the campaign and what we did. I don't know if, you know, Jared and Ivanka want me to share this, but they were involved in setting up the Rogan interview."

"Wow," reacted "Ruthless" co-host Comfortably Smug.

PODCAST HOST SAYS HE RECEIVED ‘EYE ROLLS, ’SMIRKS' FROM REPORTERS DURING WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING DEBUT

"And Don [Jr.] had input on a lot of the different influencer meet-ups that we did," Bruesewitz continued. "So the whole family played a role in that. And it's a luxury for the president has. He has smart and capable kids and not Hunter Biden."

Smug also asked Bruesewitz how much "truth" there was to the reports that Barron Trump had influence in getting his father to lean into podcast interviews during the campaign.

"There's truth to that," Bruesewitz responded. "Barron's a really smart guy, and he's really plugged in. I mean, he's an 18-year-old dude. And every 18-year-old dude likes, you know, these podcasters, and he has input."

JOE ROGAN INSISTS HARIS TEAM LIED SUGGESTING HE ‘F---ED’ THEM OVER FOR TRUMP

"It's also fascinating to me," co-host Josh Holmes later reacted. "I mean, look- generationally, you understand how they could understand a new media dynamic as it involves politics just because they're younger… but they sort of all instinctively get it."

"And I think why that's so remarkable is, look, there's a presidential election. He's running for President of the United States, as a former President of the United States, and to take those kinds of risks at that level, like you've got to be pretty confident in the strategy that you're trying to unroll. More importantly, he has to have some confidence, and you know what you're talking about," Holmes continued.

"Well, we ahead actually a lot of positive press early on from those interviews that we did," Bruesewitz said. "And so the press actually kind of reinforced the podcast strategy. And they probably don't want to hear that, but had the press covered it negatively, like they've covered everything else negatively, maybe it wouldn't have the same efficacy."

JOE ROGAN'S FIVE MOST NOTEWORTHY MOMENTS THAT SHAPED AMERICA IN 2024

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bruesewitz went on describing Trump's podcast appearances as being a "numbers game" since the podcasts have "unique audiences."

"And if you spent an hour of your day talking to some guy that was gonna reach 15 million people on average on his YouTube show you might win some new voters," Bruesewitz said.

"Yeah, especially when you have a candidate who can handle it," Holmes said.

"We had a candidate where the more you heard from him, directly heard from him, the more you understood him and the more you liked him, or you you saw a side of him that the media didn't portray. And so we showcased that a little bit more," Bruesewitz said. "Kamala's situation was, the more you heard from her, the less you liked her."