Trump backer says FBI showed up at her home after she voiced support online

A New Jersey woman who voiced her support for former President Trump on Facebook said Monday that three FBI agents showed up at her home last month claiming to have an anonymous tip connecting her to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite her having no involvement. Lisa Gallagher told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that she believes federal agents visited her home, where she displays a pro-Trump lawn sign, to intimidate her a day after President Biden's anti-MAGA speech.

LISA GALLAGHER: I was terrified. I'll be honest with you, when my daughter woke me up telling me there were three armed FBI officers at my door, I thought she was joking. I immediately tried to throw [on] clothes. I called my husband, I was crying, my knees were shaking. And even though I knew I had done nothing wrong, after seeing Joe Biden’s speech the night before, I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is political.’

I was frightened. I truly thought they can take me out of here in handcuffs. I thought I'm in my bedroom – am I not coming home? I went outside. I said gentlemen, you are scaring me. And they proceeded to tell me they were given an anonymous tip that I was at the Capitol on January 6th…I invited them into my home to look at my phone and calendar. I have subsequently called the FBI office in Newark to document or know for sure that it really was FBI agents at my home. It was. They said it was an anonymous tip, but they won’t tell me anything else.

