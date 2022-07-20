Trump-backed candidate wins Maryland gubernatorial primary: 'People want their freedoms back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump-backed Republican candidate Dan Cox won Tuesday's Maryland gubernatorial primary. Cox shares Wednesday what his policy agenda would look like if he is elected as Maryland's governor come November on "Fox & Friends."

TRUMP, DEMOCRATS ALL BIG WINNERS IN MARYLAND'S REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY

DAN COX: Everywhere I go in Maryland, people want their freedoms back. They're tired of their schools being locked down. They're tired of their children being forced to mask. They're tired of the vaccine passport being talked about: the jabs for jobs. We had 3,500 health care workers that were fired from their jobs after working double COVID shifts because of state orders from the governor's office and the health department. That's going to end on my watch, and we're going to restore those jobs. That's number one. And number two, people are in pain at the pump. They're seeing the Biden debacle and saying we need a better path, and we intend to provide it. As you were just talking about, our oil and gas industry in Maryland has been shut down under a moratorium. I intend to reopen that, bring a refinery here and look at clean forms of energy like small, modular reactors. Right now, if the energy plan that's being proposed is put in place, the Maryland electric grid will not carry that. It will fail. We've got to take immediate action on this and once again, restore that to the people.

