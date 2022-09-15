Trump attorney on role of FBI informant in Trump-Russia probe: 'Complete outrage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump attorney Alina Habba said she was not surprised, but "outraged" an FBI informant with ties to the debunked Steele dossier was on the agency's payroll.

ALINA HABBA: Outrage. Complete outrage. Not surprised but outrage. This is now the third person that we found out has been indicted and was on the payroll of the FBI. That is – you know, it’s unbelievable. I’m the domestic terrorist because I’m a MAGA Republican, but the FBI can pay informants that we now know were serving disinformation to the Clinton campaign and to serve the DNC and all of them. But we’re the domestic terrorists. Explain that to me. Plus, one thing we didn’t mention, October 2020 was when Mr. Danchenko got fired.

Do you know when that was Sean? I know you do but for people watching, October 2020 was when Durham was appointed special counsel. That’s when the FBI said, oh, we better get you off payroll now because this might not look so good, that we’ve been paying you for three years, and you’re a paid informant. Unbelievable. There are no words.

