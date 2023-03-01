Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture
Published

Trudeau Foundation donors wanted statue of communist dictator Mao Zedong in Montreal: Report

University spokesperson told Canadian outlet The Globe and Mail the statue was never made

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Trudeau spoke with Biden about object shot down over Canada Video

Trudeau spoke with Biden about object shot down over Canada

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson has the latest developments after a U.S. F-22 shot down an object over Canada on 'Fox Report Weekend.'

Donors to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation and the University of Montreal reportedly wanted to erect a statue of Chinese communist leader Chairman Mao Zedong at the institution's law school alongside one of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

"They suggested one of Trudeau and Mao together," University of Montreal spokesperson Geneviève O’Meara told Canadian news outlet The Globe and Mail in a report published Tuesday. 

The former prime minister and father of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau established diplomatic relations between Canada and China in the early 1970s and eventually traveled to Beijing where he met and shook hands with Chairman Mao in October 1973.   

MOM WHO SURVIVED MAOIST CHINA RIPS VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS' ‘IGNORANT’ OPPOSITION TO TEACHING EVILS OF COMMUNISM

Chairman Mao Tse-Tung met with Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau at Chungnanhai in Peking on the afternoon of Oct. 13, 1973.

Chairman Mao Tse-Tung met with Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau at Chungnanhai in Peking on the afternoon of Oct. 13, 1973. (Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images)

The two exchanged words over social issues, the Canadian economy and more.

The Globe claimed a national security source told them Chinese billionaire donor Zhang Bin pledged a $1 million donation to the foundation after a diplomat urged him to do so and incentivized him by promising full reimbursement.

Some of the funds were reportedly intended to place Trudeau's statue at the university, the outlet claimed, pointing to a press release no longer available on the university's webpage.

CHINESE CURRENCY STILL DEPICTING MAO ZEDONG INDICATES ‘LEFTIST MURDERERS GET A PASS’ IN HISTORY

1982- Close-up of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, seated at a desk with a glass of water. Photo filed 9/8/1982.

1982- Close-up of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, seated at a desk with a glass of water. Photo filed 9/8/1982. (Bettman /Contributor/Getty Images)

Chairman Mao, the founder of the People's Republic of China (PRC), served as chairman from 1949 until 1976 and amassed approximately 65 million deaths during his tenure, according to numbers from the Heritage Foundation.

Perhaps most notoriously remembered for his Great Leap Forward campaign, which led people's land and homes to be collectivized and forged into communes, Mao became a controversial figurehead of communism in China.

The Great Chinese Famine ensued and many starved to death as a result of the policy. 

Now history remembers him as a mass-murderer.

CHINESE IMMIGRANT, A WITNESS TO MAO'S POLITICAL PURGE, WARNING ABOUT INDOCTRINATION IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Members of Red Guards, holding The Little Red Book, cheering Mao Zedong during a meeting to celebrate the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution on Tien An Men square in Pekin on August 18, 1966. 

Members of Red Guards, holding The Little Red Book, cheering Mao Zedong during a meeting to celebrate the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution on Tien An Men square in Pekin on August 18, 1966.  (Apic/Getty Images)

"Obviously, since Mao had no connection to the university, that suggestion was not an option for us," O’Meara told the Globe.

Trudeau's statue, however, would host a connection to the school since he was not only a law student at Montreal, but later taught there as well.

Another spokesperson for the university, Jeff Heinrich, told the outlet the Trudeau statue was never constructed in the first place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Virginia mom who survived Maoist China claims school boards and DOJ using 'communist tactics' Video

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.