Top GOP figures join together for one last Rush Limbaugh tribute

Top conservative figures joined together to honor the late Rush Limbaugh, prominent radio show host who helped shape the modern-day Republican Party, in a video tribute Saturday.

The hour-long production included political big wigs like Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But people he had personal connections with were included as well, including MLB Hall of Famer George Brett, who reminisced about being single together in Kansas City and developing a friendship before Limbaugh went on to build his radio career.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, CONSERVATIVE TALK RADIO PIONEER, DEAD AT 70

The video narrative is carried by interviews and live hosting events that Limbaugh gave throughout his lengthy career on air.

Limbaugh died at the age of 70 in February, after succumbing to his battle with lung cancer.

Though the guests ruminated fondly about the conservative talk radio show host, Limbaugh himself addressed how he made a career out of being "hated."

"One of the toughest things I had to learn is rooted in the truth that nobody wants to be hated," Limbaugh narrated. "Nobody is born wanting to be hated and nobody is raised to be hated."

"I had to learn psychologically, to take being hated as a measure of success," his voice continued over images of him working alongside prominent political figures, adding it was the only way he was going to stay "confident and sane."

RUSH LIMBAUGH'S FINAL CALLER SAYS HE WAS 'BOLD' AND 'DYNAMIC'

Limbaugh was considered one of the most influential media figures in American history, and played a consequential role in conservative politics through his talk show, "The Rush Limbaugh Show," which began airing in 1988.

Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Trump, at the State of the Union address in January 2020.

"Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country," Trump said during the address.

During his final show in 2020, Limbaugh thanked his viewers and revealed he had already outlived his prognosis.

"I wasn't expected to be alive today," he said. "I wasn't expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December. And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I'm feeling pretty good today."

Limbaugh is survived by his wife, Kathryn.

Brian Flood contributed to this report.