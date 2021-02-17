Rush Limbaugh’s final caller says he was ‘bold’ and ‘dynamic’

Rush Limbaugh's final caller on what would become his last show reflected Wednesday on the words of advice he gave her as a long-time fan struggling with the state of the Republican Party.

Former America’s Next Top Model contestant and GOP supporter Sara Racey-Tabrizi felt like an outsider in New York City and told Fox News that she worked in an industry where "conservatives are lepers."

She had called the show 30 times and finally got to speak to him.

Racey-Tabrizi described for Limbaugh that even after moving across the country, she found it difficult to be politically active in her new home state of Arizona – telling Fox News that the GOP Party is "fractured."

Limbaugh responded by describing his personal history of working his way up from the bottom. Though he did not address how one gets into the political arena while on the air, he gave her additional advice after.

"Rush said, carry on my legacy, go out there and speak, stand up, speak the truth, and don’t be afraid," she recalled Wednesday. "It affected me profoundly."

Racey-Tabrizi told Fox News she wants to potentially run for office one day, or perhaps find involvement through another avenue.

"I just want a voice," she said.

The former model described her childhood surroundings, saying she should have trended towards progressive or left-leaning dogmas, but as she grew older she found she aligned more politically with conservative principles – especially when it came to abortion.

Racey-Tabrizi recalled listening to the conservative radio host as a child with her mother, and then on her own as an adult as a way to find assurance in the progressive city.

"He was somebody that did not care … and he was not afraid of being chastised," she said. "He was somebody who spoke the truth in a bold dynamic way," she added.

"You kind of admire people who say I do not care, and it gives you that little vote of confidence to say ‘Ok I don’t care either,'" she added, noting how his words bolstered her in her beliefs.