Tomi Lahren sounds off on criminals entering US through open border: 'Exactly what Trump was talking about'

OutKick host Tomi Lahren said the recent DHS report that indicates the Venezuelan government purposely releasing some violent inmates is "exactly" what former President Trump warned about at the border. On "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, Lahren said the Biden administration's approach to the immigration crisis is not sustainable.

TOMI LAHREN: When our former president, Donald Trump, said that some of these countries are not sending their best, this is exactly what he was talking about. And of course, people attacked him for saying that. But it's quite obvious what's happening. The Biden administration, with their open border, not only are they a magnet for people to come into this country illegally, they are also essentially operating as a travel agency for criminal organizations and countries that, quite frankly, want to send people that they don't want in their country to ours to deal with. …We've got the population equivalent of Ireland that's coming through our southern border since Biden took office. This is not sustainable.

