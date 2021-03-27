Trump slams Biden immigration policies: ‘There’s nothing, there’s no leadership’

Former President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden's immigration policies Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," saying the new President is showing "no leadership," during a crisis that could "destroy our country."

DONALD TRUMP: Thousands and thousands of people are coming up right now as we speak. And you're going to have millions of people pouring into our country. And it's going to destroy our country. I don't know what they're doing. And they don't know what they're doing. It's a very, very dangerous situation. I'd love not to be involved. Somebody else is supposed to be doing it.

Over the next few weeks, I guess I’ll go [to the border]. And I’m not sure that I really should do it, Jeanine, other than the fact that I have such respect for the Border Patrol and for ICE. And these people they’re dying for leadership. There’s nothing. There’s no leadership. You have to see the squalor, the children and, frankly, people that have come in to the country when you look at what’s happening, the dirt and the filth of those places. That’s why they’re not letting the press in.

And, frankly, if that were me the press would be going crazy. It’s a very dangerous situation. It’s horrible for our country. They’re going to destroy our country.

Since taking office, Biden has undone a number of Trump-era immigration policies, including halting funding for the border wall and ending the Remain-in-Mexico policy.

The Trump administration set up and expanded MPP during the 2019 migrant crisis as part of a broader agreement with Mexico, and hailed it as a key plank in its efforts to end "catch-and-release" -- by which migrants were released into the interior of the U.S.

Instead, MPP keeps migrants in Mexico as they await their asylum hearings. Proponents say the policy ended a key pull factor that brought migrants north, while critics say it is cruel and puts migrants in danger by leaving them in Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities have been operating far beyond capacity amid a troubling surge in border crossers. The agency announced that it had encountered more than 100,000 migrants at the border in February, while numbers of child migrants in custody have also increased dramatically.

The Biden administration has refrained from calling the situation a "crisis," but has admitted that border apprehension numbers could surge to a 20-year high.

