Lahren: Trump's debt forgiveness for disabled veterans is 'our duty as Americans'

Tomi Lahren applauded President's Trump's latest executive order on her daily Fox Nation show, "First Thoughts," after the President signed an order that forgives all student loan debt for permanently disabled U.S. military veterans.

"President Trump loves this country, our service members and our veterans and he is proving it once again with this latest executive order," said Lahren.

TRUMP CANCELS STUDENT LOAN DEBT FOR DISABLED VETS

President Trump signed the order on Wednesday following a speech at the American Veterans National Convention in Louisville, Ky. The order also clears eligible veterans from having to pay any federal income tax on the loans. Trump added that he is pressuring individual states to follow suit.

“The debt of these disabled veterans will be completely erased,” Trump said. “That’s hundreds of millions of dollars of student loans debt for our disabled veterans that will be completely erased.”

Lahren, who is generally an outspoken critic of student loan forgiveness, said this is something she can certainly "get on board with."

"The free for all Democratic socialists like Bernie Sanders and "Pocohantus" Warren want to cancel student debt for all -- aka pass the burden onto taxpayers -- I'm not about that," said Lahren.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM TOMI LAHREN

"But when it comes to canceling student debt for those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, I'm one hundred percent on board."

The memo Trump signed directs the government to develop an "expedited" process so veterans can have their federal student loan debt discharged "with minimal burdens." Currently, just half of the roughly 50,000 disabled veterans who are qualified to have their federal student loan debt forgiven have received the benefit because of a burdensome application process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This executive order will expedite the process and have the debt discharged with minimal burdens, which is exactly what our disabled vets deserve," said Lahren.

"They've been through enough and anything our president can do to make it easier for them is a blessing and the right thing to do. Permanently, disabled vets have earned this and it's our duty to make sure it is done," she explained.

To see the full segment and for daily episodes of "First & Final Thoughts" hosted by Tomi Lahren, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.