'Wake up, this could've been any of us': Tomi Lahren praises Trump's wall efforts after cartel massacre

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren called for a tighter immigration policy on the U.S.- Mexico border following last week's cartel massacre that claimed the lives of nine Americans.

"That’s not our country, this is our country and a good start would be protecting it," Lahren said on Fox Nation's "No Interruption."

"We need a wall," she continued. "We need border enforcement. These criminal organizations are ruthless, lawless, well-funded, and have no respect for human life."

AMERICAN FAMILIES FLEEING MEXICO ARRIVE IN ARIZONA DAYS AFTER CARTEL MASSACRE

Last Monday, nine Americans – including six children – were gunned down in the Mexican state of Sonora after a group of armed men ambushed the family traveling to Galeana – about 100 miles from the Arizona border. The area has been disputed territory among several cartels, according to investigators.

The nine victims were members of three dual-citizen Morman families. Investigators said the families’ large SUVs may have been mistaken for those of a rival gang.

Discussing the gruesome attack, Lahren urged Americans to "start waking up" to the escalating violence in Mexico and stressed the importance of securing the border.

MOURNERS OF MEXICAN CARTEL MASSACRE VICTIMS, ESCORTED BY MILITARY, ARRIVE FOR FIRST FUNERALS

"This isn’t the first time this has happened and if Americans don’t start waking up, it sadly won’t be the last," she said.

Lahren also took aim at Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who reportedly refused help from President Trump after he offered the full resources of the federal government to assist Mexico with their ongoing cartel crisis.

"While I’m all for getting rid of the cartels, let’s be honest and realistic," Lahren said. "By many accounts, the Mexican government is largely bought and paid for by the cartel and criminal organizations. I don’t see much will from their government to do much if anything about it, as evidenced by the fact they seem to bow to the cartel leadership rather than challenge them."

MEXICAN MASSACRE SUSPECT ARRESTED AT BORDER NOT TIED TO ATTACK; CONFUSION OVER WHICH CARTEL WAS RESPONSIBLE

"Instead of using our resources to “clean out” anybody from Mexico," Lahren continued, "perhaps we should focus our efforts on solutions we can actually accomplish, fixes we actually have control over."

The Fox Nation host praised Trump's efforts to build a wall on the border and doubled down on her call to keep the "monsters" out of the U.S.

"We can’t control how Mexico or any other nation deals with their gangs, cartels, thugs, or criminals but we can enforce and protect our border to make it less likely those monsters will cross it. Whether they are murdering our citizens, smuggling drugs or trafficking people, we need to do everything we can to stop it at our border," Lahren said.

The latest attack on U.S. citizens follows the murder of 27-year-old Taylor Kristofer Meyer who was brutally murdered while vacationing with his friends in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico., last year, explained Lahren.

MOTHER'S LAST WORDS TO KIDS BEFORE MEXICAN CARTEL SLAYINGS REVEALED

"Yeah, one of those supposedly safe “resort” areas," said Lahren. "The Mexican tourism industry has a vested interest in keeping these incidents as quiet as possible and they are excellent at it. Still, I warn you, Mexico is not safe."

"According to State Department data and the National Travel & Tourism Office, more Americans are killed in Mexico each year than any other country in the world, combined," she added. "Yet, the region of Mexico where Taylor Meyer was murdered is categorized at only a Level 2 Travel Advisory on our State Department’s website — the same as Antarctica."

"If this kind of tragedy can happen to a 27-year-old Southern California guy traveling with 13 friends, or an innocent family traveling through northern Mexico on a bright sunny day," said Lahren, "it can happen to you, your son, your daughter, your family. Wake up."

"We need a wall. We need border enforcement. We need law enforcement — and we need to warn Americans Mexico is not safe."

To see Lahren's full remarks and for more episodes of Tomi Lahren's daily commentary offering a refreshing and unfiltered perspective on issues across the country, join Fox Nation and watch "Final Thoughts" today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.