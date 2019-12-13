New Jersey officer who ran into gunfire to save colleague is a hero: Tomi Lahren

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren issued strong praise for law enforcement after new video emerged of a female New Jersey police officer who left her position of cover to save a wounded colleague during Tuesday's deadly shooting in Jersey City.

"She, against human nature, rushed into danger, into gunfire, into harm's way all to assist her brother in blue," said Lahren, "and without a second thought she stepped up and did her job like a true professional."

Sgt. Marjorie Jordan was among the officers responding to the hours-long gunbattle that began at the Bay View Cemetery and made its way to the Jewish JC Kosher Supermarket. After one of the suspects – now identified as David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50 – shot a fellow officer in the shoulder, Jordan charged into the gunfire and helped the officer get to safety.

Lahren said she was dedicating the Fox Nation episode to law enforcement across the country, and the daily sacrifices they make to protect their communities. She hailed Jordan as a hero and applauded her bravery in Friday's episode of Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts."

"She helped him to his feet all while gunfire continued around them, and got him to safety. That is what a true hero looks like and she was one of the many who sprang into action in Jersey City Tuesday night," she said.

"She, like tens of thousands of police officers across the country, was willing to risk it all for the people they swore to protect."

Lahren also paid tribute to Joseph Seals, a 39-year-old police detective who was among the six people killed during Tuesday's mayhem.

Seals, a 15-year veteran of the force and father of five, was part of the department's team trying to get guns off Jersey City's streets. He was on duty and in plainclothes when he was fatally shot twice, in the head and upper arm. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Seals, like all of our law enforcement and first responders from coast to coast and everywhere in between, put his life on the line for his community and paid the ultimate sacrifice," Lahren said in an earlier episode.

She also stressed the importance of "highlighting officers" like Seals and Jordan, to combat "many members of the media" who "gloss over acts of good in favor of stories that ridicule" law enforcement.

LAHREN PRAISES POLICE AFTER DEADLY SHOOTOUT

"The tragedy in Jersey City this week shone a light on several officers and first responders, just like Sergeant Jordan," Lahren said, "and for a few days, the media might briefly discuss those officers and those actions. And then when the dust settles, many members of the media and public will go back to demonizing officers or at the very least, glossing over their many daily acts of good in favor of stories that ridicule them."

"That's why it's up to us to highlight officers like Sergeant Jordan, not just after national tragedy, but every day. A little appreciation goes a long way as they battle unfair media coverage, protests in the streets and felon friendly laws that tie their hands and prevent them from doing their jobs," she added.

"We need to make it a priority to let our officers know how much we love and respect them." — Tomi Lahren, Fox Nation

"We need to make it a priority to let our officers know how much we love and respect them."

Senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation have announced that the Jewish market was targeted, after investigators found anti-Semitic and anti-police postings published by one of the suspects online. Officials identified the bystanders killed at the market as Mindy Ferencz, 31; Miguel Douglas, 49; and Moshe Deutsch, 24.

To see Lahren's full remarks and for more episodes of Tomi Lahren's daily commentary offering a refreshing and unfiltered perspective on issues across the country, join Fox Nation and watch "Final Thoughts" today.

CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF FOX NATION -- FOR A LIMITED TIME, SIGN UP AND GET 35% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: CELEBRATE

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.