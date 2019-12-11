Multiple weapons, pipe bomb recovered from scene of Jersey City shooting, officials reveal

Multiple weapons and a pipe bomb were recovered from the scene of Tuesday's deadly shooting in Jersey City, N.J., officials revealed at a news conference Wednesday.

FBI Newark Special Agent In Charge Gregory Ehrie said state police professionals conducted a forensic search on the vehicle that the two suspects used to get to the Jewish supermarket

"They did locate in that, amongst other items that I won't be discussing, a pipe bomb -- an improvised explosive device," he said. "What I will say is that it was examined, it's in the FBI laboratory right now. It was a viable device, meaning that it could be a device that would have exploded."

He added that the pipe bomb was "not complicated but sophisticated in the sense that time and effort went into creating it."

Grewal said that the two suspects, David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, may have been involved in a separate killing in neighboring Bayonne, N.J.

The shootings left six people dead, including the shooters, a police officer and three bystanders.

Officials had revealed late Tuesday that the market was "targeted," but New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said investigators were not prepared to say what was the reason behind the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.