Tomi Lahren, 'Outnumbered' hosts sound off on NYT columnist admitting he was wrong about Trump voters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and OutKick host Tomi Lahren reacted to a New York Times columnist admitting he was wrong about Trump voters during the 2016 campaign. On "Outnumbered" Friday, she argued Donald Trump initiated the America First movement that is coming back in 2024 despite Democrats' efforts to label it as racist.

NY TIMES COLUMNIST ADMITS HE WAS ‘WRONG’ ABOUT TRUMP'S SUPPORTERS, SAYS RUSSIAN COLLUSION STORY WAS A ‘HOAX’

TOMI LAHREN: What really bothers me as someone that comes from a small state in South Dakota. We are often overlooked. We are those Trump supporters. We are those blue-collar ranchers, farmers out there who don't get a lot of attention except when there's a snowstorm or there are fireworks on 4th of July at Mt. Rushmore, we don't get a lot of attention. So when people on the coast, when elitists in big cities look down their nose at us and call us rednecks and just Trump supporters, and Hillary Clinton calls us deplorables and they call us racist without ever taking the time to talk to us. That really fired a lot of people up. And we feel that way now. And I'm so glad that Fox takes the time to go and talk to these people in the Midwest, in the heartland, we are not just the flyover states, we matter. We vote. Might be from small states, but when you put us all together, we make a difference. And guess what? Y'all are fleeing to our states. So remember that.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: