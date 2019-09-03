Tomi Lahren on self-proclaimed Antifa professor 'many more like him'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren weighed in on the controversy over a former college professor, who resigned after he declared his support for the far-left Antifa movement and appeared to threaten President Trump.

"Now the sad truth is, although this story is quite sensational, it’s not shocking... At least this professor admitted his far-left, violent, Trump-Derangement. The scary thing is, there are likely many more like him in academic institutions around the country who aren’t as honest and forthright," explained Tomi Lahren in her daily Fox Nation show, "First Thoughts."

The controversy over former adjunct English professor, Jeff Klinzman erupted after he was questioned by an Iowa television station over his social media activity. Local ABC affiliate KCRG-TV reported that Klinzman was an active participant in a local Antifa group on Facebook, where he voiced his desire to "clock" President Trump "with a bat."

“Yeah, I know who I’d clock with a bat…” Klinzman wrote in response to a tweet by Trump where the president slammed Antifa, calling them “radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting… people over the heads with baseball bats."

Klinzman reportedly told the station, "I affirm that I am 'antifa'", but he declined to take part in an interview.

Last week, Klinzman resigned from his post of 10 years at Kirkwood Community College, after the school decided to name a new instructor to teach Klinzman's course. According to their statement, the school said the decision was based on securing a safe learning environment for students and staff, not on the professor's politics or his right to express his views.

"A threat to a safe learning environment... yeah…ya think?!" the Fox Nation host said, adding, "Well, isn’t that lovely. This is the person that’s been educating impressionable young minds since at least 2010."

HANNITY: ANTIFA, RIGHT-WING FRINGE GROUPS 'MUST STOP THIS INSANITY'

"Now the crap this professor espoused on the Iowa Antifa page goes far beyond just disliking the president," said Lahren. "Turns out he hates a lot of people," she explained, referring to a Facebook post where Klinzman wrote that "seeing what evangelical Christians are doing to this country and its people" fills him with rage, "and a desire to exact revenge."

FBI SEIZE WEAPONS FROM FORMER MARINE AFTER REMARKS AGAINST ANTIFA

Lahren believes that this incident represents a much larger issue and that many more professors like Klinzman exist in colleges across the country.

