'Outnumbered' slams Biden for cutting reporters’ questions short on Afghanistan: ‘No excuse'

The "Outnumbered" panel railed against President Biden for getting annoyed with repeated press questions about the Afghanistan troop drawdown, saying he didn't want to answer anymore on the topic because it was a holiday weekend.

"There is no excuse for this behavior from the president of the United States," Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Friday on "Outnumbered."

"I’ve got to say, I can’t imagine being a member of our armed forces right now and knowing that as your commander-in-chief, he won’t even answer questions about your state and safety and your job because he’s going into a holiday weekend. Whereas, [with] this vice president because it [is] just a ‘long weekend,’ as we know," Lahren said.

Lahren added that Biden's conduct was "an utter embarrassment." Compagno followed by saying Biden’s conduct with reporters was "appalling."

"He said it concerns him that the reporters are asking him these questions? I’ll tell you what concerns me as an American. It is that my president, my commander-in-chief, fails to acknowledge the enormity, the gravity, and the importance of our presence in Afghanistan and the result of what happens when we pull out. The fact that he reduces July 4th, our Independence day, to a barbecue, the fact that the vice president reduces Memorial Day to a three-day holiday, is preposterous and it embarrasses me," Compagno said.

Following remarks on a positive June jobs report, Biden took multiple questions about Afghanistan, which faces a possible fall to the Taliban as U.S. forces are withdrawn. After getting questions on the nation's security issues and the withdrawal timeline, Biden said he wanted to talk about "happy things."

"I'm not going to answer any more … Look, it's the Fourth of July," Biden said after a fourth query about Afghanistan. "I'm concerned that you guys are asking me questions that I'll answer next week. But this is a holiday weekend, I'm going to celebrate it. There's great things happening."

The last U.S. troops are soon set to leave Bagram Airfield near Kabul, Afghanistan, leaving the Afghan military to contend with the Taliban.

Biden wasn't done being exasperated with the press on Friday, laughing derisively at a question about whether he was "confident" Congress would pass his agenda.

Fox News contributor Johnny "Joey" Jones closed out the segment saying that he was offended by Biden’s response to reporters on Afghanistan.

"I lost two legs in Afghanistan. I won’t get them back and I deal with that every day. People shouldn’t respect me more for it, but it’s the truth of what I am and what I know," Jones said. "I would love to have a lot more questions to have been asked then. But the question needs to be today, for the next generation who might leave body parts and their lives there, it’s really simple. At what point would we send troops back?"

"What’s the motivation to send the next generation back to lose their legs and their lives? We need to know these things, and he should be ready to answer them before he makes this decision, not after he acts on it and then takes a holiday. Personally, I’m offended by it, to be honest with you."