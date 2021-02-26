Tomi Lahren: CPAC attendees' message is they' love Trump' and want him to run in 2024

The attendees at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference love Donald Trump, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren told "America Reports" Friday during a segment with fellow host Lawrence Jones.

"The energy at CPAC is higher than it ever has been, at least pre-Trump, but the message is clear, people love Donald Trump," she said at the Orlando, Fla., event, which is streaming live on Fox Nation.

"And, they want him to announce that he is going to run in 2024 -- people are excited about freedom and tired of the lockdowns, the shutdowns and the infringements, and are waiting to hear from their former president for a lot of guidance and a lot of inspiration."

In contrast, she said there are few if any supporters of the establishment wing of the Republican Party that most often runs counter to Trumpism -- that wing featuring lawmakers like Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

"There's not a Liz Cheney hat in sight, but a whole lot of MAGA hats here," she said.

Lahren later said that, when it comes to the midterm elections, the message is both "simple" and related as well to Trump's presidential theme:

"It's [about] putting America First once again, we see what it looks like when you put America last, and I think it is more important than ever that not only we unify, but we put America First like Donald Trump did," Lahren said.

She and Jones later discussed the importance of the gubernatorial and local elections in both 2022 and 2024.

"We need to be sourcing some great gubernatorial and mayoral candidates and focusing on the local level. We have to win there too," she said. "Americans are understanding more than ever after a year of this pandemic and the shutdown in the lockdown’s that came is that their local races matter -- their school board elections matter.

"We have to also take it back to the grassroots level and remember that we can make gains in a lot of places in the silent majority has this big voice, especially locally."