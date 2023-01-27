Fox News contributor Tom Shillue breaks down a lawsuit expected to be filed next month against Meta on "Gutfeld!"

TOM SHILLUE: Will labeling social media defective prove effective? Plaintiffs are expected to file a lawsuit next month against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for the alleged damages they've done to America's mental health. The case hinges on a legal theory that "algorithms are defective products that encourage addictive behavior and are governed by existing product liability law." However, legal experts say the law traditionally applies to tangible stuff like a car or a toaster and in some cases, a presidency. The lawsuit argues social media giants knew their algorithms encouraged users to view mentally harmful posts that caused eating disorders, anxiety and depression. Coincidentally, the same symptoms you get for working for Greg Gutfeld.