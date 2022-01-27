Texas governor has done more to secure the border than the Biden administration: Tom Homan

Fox News contributor and former acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan told "America Reports" on Thursday that the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has done more to secure the border than the Biden administration.

TOM HOMAN: I’m working very closely with the governor and Ken Paxton and [Department of Public Safety Steve] McCraw. I have worked for six presidents. I didn’t think I would have to retire and sue a president. But I have written more affidavits with A.G. Paxton’s office to sue the president than I ever did as an agent. We are 3-0. In fact, I’ll be testifying on the I.C.E. priorities that Texas A.G. has filed.

Let me be clear: The governor of Texas has done more to secure our border than either Secretary Mayorkas or President Biden. And you have to think about the amount of fentanyl they seized. What’s concerning is what they don’t seize. Over 100,000 overdose deaths, most of them are fentanyl. D.E.A. says 95% of fentanyl is coming across the southern border. But more importantly, when they got over 500,000 got-aways, the ones that D.P.S. did not catch or border patrol did not catch – how many are carrying fentanyl? How many of them are gang members? And how many of them are people that are known suspected terrorists because border patrol arrested 16 of those.

These are people that don’t want to be arrested. If they arrested 16, how many have come in are known suspected terrorists? Thank God for Texas. They are doing the job the Biden administration refuses to do.

