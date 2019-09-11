Tom Homan set to face off again with House Dems: 'How about having a hearing to secure our nation?'

Tom Homan, former acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), is set to appear Wednesday at a House hearing, where he expects to challenge Democrats on their "false narratives" about the Trump administration's immigration efforts.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends," Homan doubted whether Democrats would allow him to talk and dispute their characterizations, recalling the last hearing in which he testified was "more about political theater than getting to the facts."

"If they want truth to the American people, I will speak it," the Fox News contributor said.

Congress is holding an inquiry into the Trump administration's decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to defer deportation for medical treatment and other hardships.

The hearing by the subcommittee of the House Oversight and Reform Committee was called to examine the Aug. 7 decision by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Immigration officials and medical and legal experts are scheduled to testify.

The August decision was blasted by Democrats, with Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., calling it a "new low" and accusing President Trump of "literally deporting kids with cancer."

Homan said "that's not the case at all," adding that the process of deciding the medical deferments is being moved from USCIS to ICE. He blasted Democrats for ignoring many other problems causing illegal immigration and an influx of migrants earlier this year at the southern border.

"I understand this hearing is important, but where are the hearings on sanctuary cities that are responsible for far more deaths than this proposed policy?" he asked, arguing the Flores agreement must also be addressed by Congress.

"It seems they have a quick hearing when those who violate our laws may find a difficult position and say they're not treated fairly. How about having a hearing to treat U.S. citizens fairly? How about having a hearing to secure our nation? ... If you're a congressman, your No. 1 responsibility is to protect this nation, secure our border. Where are the hearings to get that done?"

