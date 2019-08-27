Sen. Graham blasts Democrats for opposing reform of Flores agreement: 'They hate Trump'

Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" and said Democrats are suing the White House over the ending of the Flores agreement because 'they hate" President Trump.

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that the DHS would be scrapping the court-ordered Flores agreement, which prohibits children from being held in detention for more than 20 days.

Co-host Steve Doocy asked Graham, R-S.C.,why the Flores agreement has been politicized. Graham repeated "they hate Trump" in response, arguing Washington needs people who don't share such hatred of the president.

"I have been working on immigration for 10 years. I'm willing to deal with a DACA population... I'm willing to spend money in Central America to make life better. I've done everything I know to do... I can't get one Democrat to agree with me that you should apply for asylum in Central America, or Mexico, not the United States."

The Flores ruling was the result of a 1980s case in which 15-year-old Jenny Flores was detained with adults by federal authorities after fleeing El Salvador. The Flores settlement allowed migrant children to be sent to care programs after 20 days. Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan said the new rule will replace Flores, while retaining most of its terms. It is set to take effect in October.

Graham criticized the 19 states and the District of Columbia, which are suing the Trump administration, and blamed them for worsening the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.

"These states are supporting the magnets of illegal immigration," he said. "The reason we're being overrun is two reasons. If you come here and claim asylum... you never show up... All they've got to do is ask for asylum.

"If you're bringing a minor child, we can only hold the child for 20 days... Since you don't want to separate families, we'll let the entire family go. So they're continuing a bad practice. Shame on these states... Congress should change our laws to allow you to hold minor children and their families long enough to process their claims."

Graham further chastised Democrats for refusing to work with him across the aisle on illegal immigration and said he can't find one lawmaker from the opposing party who will agree to reform Flores.

"I can't get one Democrat to agree to allow children to be held with their families humanely for, 40, 50, or 100 days so we can process their claims," he said.

"They literally want them released in the United States... They will not work with me. They will not work with President Trump. I am dumbfounded as to why we can't find [a] compromise."