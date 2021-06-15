Tom Cotton: Biden has been 'pathetically weak' in dealing with Russia

President Biden has faced harsh criticism for his position with Russia, with some Republicans saying he shouldn't meet with President Putin at all. Senator Tom Cotton, in an interview on "The Faulkner Focus," said the meeting is "ill-advised" given Biden's "string of weak actions" toward Russia.

TOM COTTON: I'm less concerned how Joe Biden stumbles and bumbles his way through describing Vladimir Putin than I am concerned about how Joe Biden behaves towards Vladimir Putin. And for the last four months, he has been pathetically weak. In the earliest days of his administration, President Biden extended the one arms control treaty we have left with Russia – a treaty that is badly one-sided in Russia's favor.

He also is allowing Germany to finish the pipeline that's going to bring Russian gas into Germany, hooking Western Europe ever more deeply on Russian gas while harming our allies in central and Eastern Europe. And as the report said, we have had numerous attacks, whether it's on the Colonial Pipeline or JBS USA and their meat production plants.

And right now, Joe Biden has even said that he's not imposing all the sanctions he could. He's certainly not taking the aggressive, offensive actions we could to impose a cost on Vladimir Putin for these actions. Joe Biden can say whatever he wants at this summit tomorrow, but until he acts with strength and with vigor, then Vladimir Putin is going to know he still has the upper hand.

