Tom Cotton on Iranian aggression towards US Navy: Joe Biden seems to be 'trying to surrender'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Wednesday that Joe Biden seems to be "trying to surrender to Iran" after the Middle Eastern country appeared to show aggression towards the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf.

TOM COTTON: I’m worried things are headed in a very dangerous direction. Joe Biden seems to be trying to surrender to the Ayatollahs in Vienna over negotiations with the nuclear plan, but I’m not sure the Ayatollahs are ready to accept his surrender.

The story that you just spoke about on the Iranian vessels conducting dangerous operations near American naval ships in the Persian Gulf is the second time in a couple of weeks. I think that’s in the context of these negotiations as Iran thinks that they can get more leverage over Joe Biden and over America for these negotiations in Vienna by threatening our naval vessels in the Persian Gulf.

Now I have every confidence that if Iran wants to start a fight in the Persian Gulf on the water that our navy can end that fight very promptly if Joe Biden will allow them.

