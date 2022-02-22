Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Biden must end Nord Stream 2, acknowledge invasion of Ukraine to deter Putin: Rep. McCaul

Republican urges president to declare Russia's entrance into Ukraine an 'invasion'

Fox News Staff
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, discusses possible sanctions against Russia and what President Biden may say regarding Vladimir Putin’s latest move.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told "America Reports" Tuesday President Biden and his administration need to end the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in order to create a "major deterrent" effect against Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine. 

NATO SAYS RUSSIA PLANNING 'FULL SCALE ATTACK' ON KYIV, WARNS 'REAL RISK' OF FULL-BLOWN WAR IN EUROPE

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: I wish the president hadn’t waived the sanctions in the national security interests of the United States. I didn’t understand that. And quite frankly this is kind of Putin’s play here. The pipeline’s already been completed by the way, it’s about certification.

I do know President Biden said he would put an end to Nord Stream 2 if there was an invasion. So I want to hear him say this is an invasion, and I am going to put an end to Nord Stream 2. That would have a major deterrent effect on Putin to stop him from taking over this entire country [of Ukraine]. 

