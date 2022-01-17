Tom Cotton: More Americans are turning to the Republican Party to protect their rights

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton told "Fox News Primetime" Monday that the Democratic Party has seen a "leftward lurch" under President Biden as a recent poll shows more American voters are identifying as Republicans.

DRAMATIC 14-POINT SHIFT IN PARTY PREFERENCE DURING 2021 GIVES GOP BIGGEST LEAD SINCE 1995: GALLUP

TOM COTTON: That's welcomed news for us in the Republican Party. We are excited to have so many more Americans registering as Republicans. It reminds me of what Ronald Reagan said, though, that he didn't leave the Democratic Party. It left him. That's what you've seen over the last year in this far, far leftward lurch of the Democratic Party under Joe Biden.

These Americans are joining the Republican Party because they know that we will protect them, protect their families, protect our country, we will protect their rights, we'll protect their job and their right to earn a living and to keep that money. We'll protect them from the kind of threats that we face on our streets and a crime wave that's washing all across America, or foreign threats like predatory behavior of the Chinese Communist Party, or terrorists and any other threats they may face as well. That's what Americans elect Republicans do. That's what they expect us to do. And more and more Americans are turning us to do just that job.

