NBC's Tom Brokaw says he's 'very, very fortunate’ after fire erupts in his NYC building

NBC News veteran Tom Brokaw said he was "very, very fortunate" after a fire erupted in his residential building in New York City on Wednesday morning.

"We’re safe, and we were very, very impressed with the work of the NY Fire Department,” he told the New York Post. “It was close to the south floor of our building and it was fully involved by the time they got here.”

The fire reportedly broke around 12:30 a.m. in the Upper East Side building and more than 100 firefighters were dispatched. According to the Post, six people -- including firefighters -- face non-life-threatening injuries.

The owners of the unit that caught ablaze were on vacation, according to an unnamed doorman. The unit was two floors above Brokaw's.

The anchor referred to the owners as a "wonderful family."

Brokaw recalled the incident to the Post: “We were awakened by their presence, frankly. Our dogs began to bark and we realized, we looked down in our elevator area and the fire department was coming up.”

He went on to say that his unit was spared of any damage and expressed further gratitude for the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

“No damage to our unit. We got a little smoke,” Brokaw said. “Really, it’s a cautionary tale about living in the danger of fire. But thank God for the New York Fire Department.”