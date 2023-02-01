Tom Brady's accomplishments will never be duplicated: Sports agent

Sports agent Doug Elridge broke down why he believes Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all-time following the quarterback's retirement from the NFL Wednesday on "Your World."

DOUG ELRIDGE: There can be no doubt that he is absolutely the Ponce de Leon of professional sports, and nobody in any sport has ever carried on at this level at this age. It's remarkable. It's a sad day for sports fans, even if you're not a Brady fan. But I do think this is the final chapter on the field for Tom.

TOM BRADY ANNOUNCES HE'S ‘RETIRING FOR GOOD’

There's no shortage of options and there's no shortage of ability. So of all the three categories that normally one door closes for you, Tom still had all of those open. But when you get to a point where you're 45, you have to remember statistically, most guys come into the league at 21 and they're out before they're 24. They're out before they're eligible for reduced car insurance. Brady lasted 20 years longer than that.

Maybe he'll unretire. Who knows? But I have a feeling with the miles on the tires, with what he went through this year on and off the field, that it's the perfect time. There is nothing left to prove. Nobody will ever break or much less meet his marks. He's number one in total touchdown passes, number one in total yards passing, 10 Super Bowl appearances, seven wins.